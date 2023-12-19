What's it like living in a historic building? This Perth resident counts herself lucky

When Jo Saunderson moved to Perth in 2018, she didn't expect to be living in a piece of Tasmanian history.
Built in 1836, she lives in what was part of the Tasmanian temperance movement, now refurbished into a cosy home.
"I honestly walked in the door and said thank you this is mine, how much?" Ms Saunderson said.
According to the University of Tasmania, the temperance movement rose after the 1832 arrival of the Quakers, James Backhouse and George Washington Walker, who started a pledge to abstain from alcoholic beverages.
But Ms Saunderson home saw many lives after the temperance movement.
"Originally it had a small stage at the back end, but the door is the original front door with the iron studs."
"It was used for Sunday school, dances, 21st, Scouts, poker...it just went on as a hall," Ms Saunderson said.
"It [alcohol] was a huge social issue, the Quakers started this movement; they must have had a big problem because this is one of the earliest buildings in Perth," Ms Saunderson said.
Finding the house and settling in Perth came as a surprise for Ms Saunderson, who "vowed and pledged to never return to a country town" after growing up in rural South Australia.
It's also a significant purchase as it's the first home she's bought.
"I actually like really, really modern places," Ms Saunderson said.
"I had friends down here and had been down several times to visit, and decided Tassie was a very nice place to live anyways.
"I just walked in and it felt right, having never bought a house I didn't know how it would feel...it's turned out to be a really nice community."
Passerby's have stopped to admire the building, and Ms Saunderson said many commented on "how nice it feels" inside.
"It's nothing grand, it's not fancy, but everybody that comes in says it just feels so good...it's the vibe," Ms Saunderson said.
