Bumper field finalised for latest lap of Tasmanian Christmas carnivals

The field has been finalised for the Launceston Carnival with local and international stars competing for more than $120,000 in prize money.
This comes as organisers made a late tweak to keep the series running after heavy rain forced the cancellation of cycling events at Saturday's Rosebery Carnival.
Burnie Cycling Club stepped in and will host the cycling at West Park Oval on Friday night.
Riders that were entered for Rosebery will be automatic starters and only the original entrants will be eligible to race the 'Rosebery' Wheelrace.
New entries will be included in a secondary wheelrace along with all the regular races.
The track will open at 6pm and entry will be free for spectators.
Meanwhile the full carnivals cycling field will see riders from Belgium, Malaysia, China, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Korea doing battle with the cream from Tasmania and the mainland.
Victoria's 24-time national champion Graeme Frislie headlines the crop along with Western Australian Stephen Hall, who is aiming for a 460th career victory, national 1000m champ and 70kmh speedster Byron Davies plus two-time junior world champion and World Cup gold medallist Lauren Perry.
The Launceston Carnival will take place at the Silverdome on Thursday, December 28, from 1.30pm and will include graded scratch races, invitation events plus elite men's and women's madisons.
