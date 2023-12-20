Salvos' thank generous Tasmanians who helped vulnerable people in 2023

The Salvation Army does incredible work each year to help those who have fallen on tough times.
I received a letter from the Salvos' Colonel Rodney Walters expressing his "overwhelmed gratitude" to those who donated time, money, and goods this year.
Colonel Walters said the generosity The Salvation Army received from the Australian community again this year has helped many.
"We at the Salvos want you to know that your acts of kindness have made a huge difference to the thousands of people we help daily," he said.
"Reflecting on the many heartfelt stories I have heard, I am reminded of countless families whose lives have been transformed by your immense support, and we thank you. Your compassion has brought much-needed hope and joy to individuals and families, especially at Christmas."
The Colonel shared some personal stories from those who have received help this year to let our readers know their donations go to real people.
One family shared: "The Salvos' help and kindness have meant that we've been able to put presents under the tree and see the joy on our kids' faces on Christmas morning."
Another said: "The Salvation Army gave my children and I a sense of Christmas and that there are still people who care."
Another person confided in a moment of vulnerability: "The Salvos allowed me to feel like I was worthy. In my darkest hour, they provided a hand up, which gave me the strength to keep going."
So, thank you Launceston people. Your contributions, whether big or small, have made an incredible difference in the lives of so many and allowed the Salvos to do what they do best - helping others and ensuring nobody struggles alone.
According to Colonel Walters, donations from Australians of and time spent volunteering, money and goods have helped to provide tens of thousands of food hampers, more than 132,000 meals and over 250,000 gifts and toys to families this Christmas.
"We simply could not do what we do without you," he said.
If you need support or more information about The Salvation Army, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.