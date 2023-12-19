Bottle shops near schools? Alcohol retail rise in Tasmania

Bottle shops next to supermarkets, breweries next to retail stores and wineries on the outskirts of town promising drinks with views.
Pubs taking up space in the hearts of city centres and community sports clubs home to well-used bars.
After-work drinks, long boozy lunches, a celebratory tipple - for birthdays, graduations, promotions, weddings, divorces and deaths.
Raise your glass to Australia's endless plans to get on the plonk.
According to annual reports, Tasmania's liquor licence watchdog allowed more than 100 new venues to sell alcohol in 2023.
Over that same period it refused two applications, which lifted its rejection total to seven in three years.
Almost 2000 licences to sell alcohol existed in 2022, and this figure has steadily risen across decades, with an increase of more than 400 since 2013.
In Launceston alone, there is around one alcohol selling venue for every 300 people.
The Commissioner for Licensing made almost 2000 decisions in 2022-2023, and not one was appealed by the community.
Tasmania's Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council (ATDC) has raised concerns about inaction in this area, and calls for a strategy to prevent alcohol-related harm.
ATDC chief executive Jackie Hallam urged the community to take more of an interest in alcohol policy.
She questioned how warehouse bottleshops could be granted licences to operate in close proximity to schools, in areas heavily populated by teenagers, or close to supermarkets.
She said the potential impacts on health and safety should be a prime motivator for action.
"We'd like the community to become more involved and share their thoughts [on] things like liquor licensing, outlet density and locations, marketing and advertising," she said.
In 2022 there were more than 930 ambulance call-outs with alcohol as the primary reason for the call, with the next highest callout being cannabis-related with 201 call-outs.
Ms Hallam said alcohol, as the number one drug of concern, had serious implications on public health and yet there was no clear policy to prevent community harm.
She said a disbanded alcohol advisory group should be reformed to progress action on alcohol harm, and stressed that Tasmania needed harm prevention strategy.
"Currently there is no group in Tasmania that bring government and the community together to actively address alcohol harm, and this is a huge concern for us," she said.
