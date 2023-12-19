Bushfire response bolstered by more firefighting aircrafts across the state

Tasmania's ability to fight fire from the skies has been bolstered this bushfire season, with 15 specialised aircraft now in place across the state.
Each year the National Aerial Firefighting Centre (NAFC) ensures all of Australia's states and territories have access to aerial resources during bushfire season.
Tasmania Fire Service deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said Tasmania's aerial firefighting fleet has increased this season from 12 aircraft in previous years to 15.
"Aerial firefighting continues to be a key part of our bushfire response," Mr Lowe said.
"Hitting the fires hard and fast to keep them as contained as possible until our ground crews can access the scene, and getting vital information from above to help our ground crews plan and strategise."
The fleet includes a mix of firebombing, air supervision and aerial intelligence gathering aircraft - with a split of eight helicopters and seven fixed-wing planes.
"We've put this into action already this year, with the bushfires at Friendly Beaches for example," Mr Lowe said.
"I'm confident in our ability to respond to bushfires this season, but it's important for people to know that having these aircraft on hand doesn't mean we as a community can sit back and relax."
Mr Lowe said the state will experience more bushfires this summer, and that "we need everyone to play their part now by being as prepared as possible."
"Your home is more likely to survive a bushfire if you have prepared it properly," he said.
"Don't wait until it's too late, prepare now and make sure you have a bushfire plan in place."
For more information, visit https://bushfire.tas.gov.au/
Tasmania's aerial firefighting fleet for 2023/24 includes:
