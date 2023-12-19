The Examiner's team of the tournament selected after Cricket North T20s

The round-robin portion of the Cricket North T20 competition was played over the weekend, with plenty of players putting in strong performances.
All teams played four matches across Saturday and Sunday with Riverside finishing undefeated, earning hosting rights to the grand final.
Dean Thiesfield (Westbury)
The hard-hitting opener was always going to be suited to the league's shortest format and was consistent, scoring 20-plus in three of the four matches.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston, wk)
The Lions' wicket-keeper echoed Thiesfield's efforts with three scores of 20-plus, setting the tone for his side and helping build their innings.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
Mowbray's coach led from the front with both bat and ball across the course of the weekend. He scored 54 in his side's tight loss against Westbury and took seven wickets with his spin.
Cooper Anthes (Riverside, C)
Only playing on Sunday due to Greater Northern Raiders duty, Anthes led the Blues to tight victories and scored a match-winning 49 against South Launceston.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston)
One of the league's most renowned batters, Philip produced scores of 39 and 34 not out - the latter off just 22 balls with three fours and one six.
Tom Beaumont (Launceston)
Beaumont's return to cricket continues to go from strength to strength - notching the competition's highest score with 55 off 45 balls in the Lions' win against Mowbray.
Rob Eltringham (Riverside)
The experienced Eltringham has been strong for Riverside since stepping up from second grade and the T20s were no exception. The former TCL premiership player scored 54 not out and was a valuable part-time bowling option.
Luke Scott (Mowbray)
Putting his talents down the order for the T20s, Scott was only dismissed once for the Eagles and gave them a chance against Westbury with 45 off 20 balls.
Jack Colgrave (Riverside)
Colgrave was the breakthrough player of the tournament, taking five wickets and a hat-trick against Launceston - which included the scalps of several former schoolmates.
Jono Chapman (Westbury)
Another player that only played Sunday due to Raiders obligations, Chapman took six wickets - four of which were against South Launceston.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
On the surface, Donaldson's statistics do not look too remarkable but the experienced medium-pacer only went for 55 runs from 16 overs - an economy rate of 3.44.
