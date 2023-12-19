Hong Kong boyband craze features Tasmania in reality TV series

Tasmania will be on the screens of Hong Kong televisions after one of their most popular music groups, MIRROR, visited the state.
Tourism Tasmania worked with Tourism Australia to secure the groups visit in October, with Tasmania and Victoria the only two states the boyband visited for its first visit to Australia.
Formed in 2018 after winning a popular HK TV talent show, the 12-piece band have since amassed a significant fan base spanning multiple demographics.
In March 2023 they released their first single in English, Rumours.
The Tassie itinerary included a road trip from Triabunna to Hobart via Richmond, visiting Hobart's waterfront and Mt Wellington.
The group enjoyed a swath of Tasmanian wine and oyster tasting, a Pennicott Tasman Island Cruise and Par Avion scenic flight.
Tasmania will feature in five episodes of the 'MIRROR time' series, broadcast on Hong Kong's ViuTV free-to-air channel and on-demand from December 25.
The channel attracts an average monthly audience of 4 million viewers.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said MIRROR's visit was significant for Tasmania.
"Seeing Tasmania on screen, being endorsed by the most popular entertainment group in Hong Kong, will have a significant impact for our international brand," Mr Rockliff said.
"Investing in visits from influential groups helps leverage awareness of Tasmania as a desirable holiday destination.
"We are delighted to have hosted MIRROR during their Australian debut."
