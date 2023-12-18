Police investigating single vehicle crash on Bridport Road

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occured around 5:15pmm on Bridport Road at Pipers River yesterday.
Police said the driver of a grey Mitsubishi Triton travelling west near Snares Road failed to negotiate a right-hand bend, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and flipping a number of times before coming to rest in trees.
Two of the three occupants were conveyed to Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and anyone with witness information or dash cam vision of the crash is encouraged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.a.
Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads over this busy festive season and remind drivers to keep the fatal five in mind whilst driving - speeding, seatbelts, alcohol/drugs, distraction/inattention, and fatigue.
