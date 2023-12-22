The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bureaucracy holding up critical $20m cadet facility at Newnham

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 23 2023 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Industries Minister Patrick Conroy
Defence Industries Minister Patrick Conroy

A legal technicality is holding up a $20.1 million North Launceston cadet facility proposed by the Department of Defence on land presently owned by the University of Tasmania at Newnham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.