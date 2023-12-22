Bureaucracy holding up critical $20m cadet facility at Newnham

A legal technicality is holding up a $20.1 million North Launceston cadet facility proposed by the Department of Defence on land presently owned by the University of Tasmania at Newnham.
The cadet facility was first promised by the former Morrison Government in December 2021 as part of a statewide Anglesea Paterson Project worth $57.4 million.
Two years after the release of a UTAS Newnham Masterplan by then Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and Arts Minister Paul Fletcher the necessary sale at 75 Newnham Drive is yet to be completed.
The land cannot be sold until an educational covenant is lifted from the block.
Three parties are involved in the process the University of Tasmania, the Department of Defence and the Tasmanian Government.
A Tasmanian Government spokesperson for Education Minister Roger Jaensch said the block was subject to a condition on the title that it be used for educational purposes.
"Both parties continue to work closely together on the arrangements necessary to remove the condition," he said.
"There are a number of issues that need to be resolved in order to facilitate the removal of the restriction, which the Government is committed to progressing as quickly as possible.
"The Government is a strong supporter of the construction of a cadet defence facility at UTAS' Newnham campus."
The Government was unable to say where the process was up to or when it expected it to be completed.
University of Tasmania Executive Director Campus Services Phil Leersen said the University remained supportive of the development of a cadet facility at Newnham.
"We continue to engage with all levels of government to advance the project," he said.
"The timelines are dependent on the lifting of the educational covenant on the land which we are actively working on with the State Government."
A spokesmen for the Department of Defence first told the Examiner in May 2023 that "Defence is finalising the land purchase at the University of Tasmania site."
In recent days it said: "Defence is currently finalising the land purchase in Newnham with the University of Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government."
"Defence plans to tender the works package for the North Launceston Cadet Facility following the finalisation of land acquisition," the Defence spokesman said.
The cadet facility is part of the Anglesea Paterson Project proposed by the former Morrison Government before the May 2022 election which was won by Labor.
The project also included $14.7 million for a Depot at Youngtown in Launceston and $22.6 million for the Anglesea Barracks in Hobart.
"The Anglesea Paterson Project will deliver facilities and infrastructure upgrades at Anglesea Barracks in Hobart and Youngtown Depot in South Launceston, and construct a new cadet facility in North Launceston," the spokesman said.
"The designs for all three sites have been completed.
"Defence plans to tender the works package for the Youngtown Depot following the award of the works package for the North Launceston Cadet Facility. Both packages of works are expected to commence in 2024."
Construction has commenced at Anglesea Barracks.
Bass MP Bridget Archer said the project was one of major significance to the northern Tasmanian region.
She said that when in Opposition Labor was frequently critical of the progress on some major works.
"I am sure the Federal Labor Government now appreciates that for several reasons these projects do not progress as quickly as we would like," Ms Archer said.
"The development of the North Launceston Cadet Facility and the Youngtown Depot are critical in supporting young Tasmanians in the defence force so we all look forward to the timely completion of these projects."
When originally announced Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said the construction workforce across the projects was predicted to be an average of 30 personnel, with a peak of around 80 workers per day across sites.
The expanded call centre facility in Hobart was expected to create five new jobs.
