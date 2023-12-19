One punch attack 'unreasonable and unnecessary', judge says

A West Launceston man's alcohol-fuelled one punch attack on a man in a Launceston street was completely unnecessary and unreasonable, a judge said in sentencing.
Tristan John Wood, now 20, pleaded guilty last week to a count of assaulting Callum Ackers, 19, in Launceston about 11.30pm pm January 7 2023.
Justice Robert Pearce said there had been ongoing antagonism between two groups during the evening.
Wood's group went to a hotel in the Launceston CBD after being tipped off that there may be a fight.
An acquaintance of Woods' struck Mr Ackers and the two were wrestling in a queue outside the hotel when Wood arrived.
"Instead of staying out of it you took it upon yourself to intervene," Justice Pearce said.
"You punched Mr Ackers so hard that he suffered a bilateral fracture of his lower jaw with bone protruding into his mouth inside his left cheek.
"Your assault was a spontaneous single punch. The attack was not repeated or prolonged. It was motivated by a misplaced desire to stick up for your mate, but it was completely unnecessary and unreasonable."
Justice Pearce said the it was well known that great damage could flow from a single punch.
"The injury Mr Ackers suffered was immediately very painful, frightening and traumatic," he said.
"After the strike, Mr Ackers had a bleeding nose and mouth and suffered a bilateral fractured jaw.
"The injury was so serious that he was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital for surgery.
Justice Pearce said the period of recovery was very traumatic for Mr Ackers and he was off work for five weeks.
The court heard Wood was employed in two labouring jobs.
"The community commonly express[es] great concern about alcohol fuelled violence in and outside licensed premises, especially late at night, and those who are willing to unnecessarily engage in violent confrontation should expect little leniency," Justice Pearce said.
"I have concluded that the nature and consequences of your assault mean that the only appropriate sentence is a period of imprisonment, but in light of your youth and lack of prior convictions that sentence will be wholly suspended," he said.
"Because of the harm you caused, the appropriate course is at this stage is a substantial number of community service hours."
Wood was sentenced to three months jail which was wholly suspended on the condition that he submit to supervision in the community.
He must complete 140 hours of community service.
