Answers needed regarding money spent on Albert Hall

REGARDING the story in The Examiner (December 17), re questions to the council:
How sad for the ratepayers that have asked the same questions of the Albert Hall that the council saw fit to demean a ratepayer and resident of Launceston for many years.
I don't know Jim Dickenson, but I do know he is pretty passionate about Launceston, unlike some councillors. The money that is sliding through the fingers of the City of Launceston is alarming. The question-and-answer process should be aligned with normal conversations.
Mr Garwood seems to have overstepped (what is in his mind) his Mayoral authority. No doubt this will be answered with "Oh, this is the way it's always been". Not really good enough when talking of the millions spent by so few.
Maybe he had to attend more photo shoots for Christmas festivities, but I believe that answers should be given when it concerns ratepayers' rates paid to the council coffers.
Steve Rogers, South Launceston
GOOD ON Lyn Edward's for raising the issue of road kill; I totally share her concerns.
What she describes is just another example of the couldn't care less attitude of the way some people treat our wildlife, especially drivers (The Examiner, December 9).
Tasmania should hang its head in shame for the way the community treats its native animal population.
We seem to have become a very selfish, uncaring community. Indeed, if we wish to have any wildlife left in our State, we, the Council and State authorities, need a complete change in attitude before we completely lose our unique and precious species.
Linda Collier, Legana
I WRITE as one of the groups responsible for creating the new industrial subdivision at the Translink Precinct beside Launceston's airport.
In usual circumstances, this provides an opportunity to highlight names of significance in street signage.
In our case, it was decided that great contributors to Tasmanian aviation would be recognised.
After much research, six names were duly presented to the Place Names Advisory Panel (formerly the Nomenclature Board). We looked forward to these living legends cutting the ribbon to open the roads named in their honour.
However, our disappointment was keenly felt when all suggestions were ignored, to be replaced by names of aircraft types. No discussion, no correspondence.
The naming authority should reconsider this decision and instead see this as a golden opportunity to recognise people who made a significant mark on Tasmania's aviation history. They might not be as famous as Gatty, Hudson Fysh and Munro, names we have used previously, but they deserve recognition.
Phil Bowden, Translink, Western Junction
Just when will it end? We have this obsession for a stadium, the cost of which will only spiral upwards, an elite training precinct for a mere $70m and now a stadium project manager at $240k a year for five years! Where is the money coming from? If the stadium ever gets built, it won't generate any profit and certainly won't attract the events our premier expects. Please think of the houses we could build, even a hospital, and there might be money to attract doctors and specialists, which is so desperately needed. I'd rather be seen by them than an overpaid person whose only ability is on their feet! Walking around Launceston, more and more tents are appearing everywhere, and here we are spending many fortunes on pie-in-the-sky schemes! It beggars belief!
And now I've just heard what we all know: there aren't enough people or materials to build anything!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
CAN'T wait for further details to emerge of the fallen tree that broke out of its City Park Brisbane St boundary, sprawling headlong across the road and onto the far footpath, completely blocking the thoroughfare, Wednesday.
Details, like species, age, height, girth, number of branches and how it was able to pass with a clean bill of health last time council arboreal experts checked on its condition and footing.
How long had it been there, and what were the circumstances surrounding its planting?
Possibly, it could be of sufficient civic and historical significance to be accorded an LCC version of a state funeral.
And does Tasmania Police regard it as a road fatality or simply a fall in the park?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
