Answers needed regarding money spent on Albert Hall

Just when will it end? We have this obsession for a stadium, the cost of which will only spiral upwards, an elite training precinct for a mere $70m and now a stadium project manager at $240k a year for five years! Where is the money coming from? If the stadium ever gets built, it won't generate any profit and certainly won't attract the events our premier expects. Please think of the houses we could build, even a hospital, and there might be money to attract doctors and specialists, which is so desperately needed. I'd rather be seen by them than an overpaid person whose only ability is on their feet! Walking around Launceston, more and more tents are appearing everywhere, and here we are spending many fortunes on pie-in-the-sky schemes! It beggars belief!