Albanese government to push for removing more China Tassie trade impediments

The federal Labor government will push China to remove further trade impediments impacting Tasmanian exports.
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said the Albanese government had worked hard to stabilise Australia's trade relationship with China since coming to office.
"The Albanese Government has been working consistently since coming to government to stabilise our relationship with the Chinese government and to get trade impediments removed," she said.
"These positive trade developments since May, including the lifting of restrictions on Australian barley, coal, cotton, copper ores, timber logs, stone fruit, hay, and three beef abattoirs, is great news for Tasmanian primary producers and small business operators across Tasmania.
"The Albanese government will continue to press for the remaining trade impediments to be removed as soon as possible so all Tasmanians can benefit from exporting our world's best product."
The Tasmanian Liberal government led by Jeremy Rockliff capitalised on the better trade relationship with China and yielded significant results at a recent trade expo in Shanghai.
The China International Import Expo in Shanghai is one of the largest trade expos in the world, with several food and beverage companies signing multi-million-dollar agreements.
Mr Rockliff said sales agreements and strategic cooperation agreements, with a total value of $86 million, were signed between four Tasmanian food and beverage producers and Chinese buyers.
The Premier and Minister for Trade said the result marked a significant achievement for the state's export sector.
"This is a great outcome, reflecting the Tasmanian Liberal Government's commitment to fostering international trade and showcasing local businesses and products on the global stage," Premier Rockliff said.
"It demonstrates that in-person, in-market trade events remain a highly effective part of our export growth plan and deliver a significant return on a relatively small investment.
"Our trade strategy is working, and we are on track with our goal to grow the value of our exports to $15 billion annually by 2050.
"This year marked the largest Tasmanian contingent at the six-day event, with 14 companies represented at the Trade Tasmania booth within the Australian Pavilion. Products exhibited included seafood, fresh fruits, whisky, wines, crafted cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages."
Premier Rockliff said having Vivian Zhao, a Tasmanian trade and investment advocate in place in China, played a crucial role in making Tasmania's presence at the expo a success.
"The best part of our international trade advocates program is that they are not just there for trade missions but can also help Tasmanian businesses looking for entry into new markets," Mr Rockliff said.
"Vivian has provided valuable in-market support and knowledge to our businesses.
"We know that Tasmania has what the world wants, and we are supporting Tasmanian businesses to take their products to the world."
