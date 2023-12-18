Marinus Link and the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL team will join forces

Marinus Link will team up with the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL team for the remainder of the 23/24 season.
Marinus Link is a planned underground and undersea electricity and data cable that will further connect Tasmania and Victoria.
JackJumpers' favourite Milton Doyle will become the official Marinus Link ambassador and raise awareness of renewable energy opportunities for Tasmania's young people.
Marinus Link CEO Caroline Wykamp said the JackJumpers partnership was part of the project's efforts to leave a positive legacy for the Tasmanian community.
"This partnership provides a fantastic opportunity to connect young Tasmanians with our proud renewable energy story," Ms Wykamp said.
"Marinus Link will reduce the impact of climate change and create thousands of Tasmanian jobs in new green industries and renewable energy developments.
"Our young people will benefit the most from this green industry transition, and we know they want to make a tangible impact on climate change.
"Our aim is to make young Tasmanians feel as excited about their future opportunities in renewable energy as they are about the JackJumpers."
Milton Doyle was the first JackJumpers player named to the All-NBL First team and was awarded the 2023 JackJumpers MVP in February.
JackJumpers CEO Christine Finnegan said this was a natural alignment of the two organisations' visions and values.
"We are both building a legacy for Tasmania and creating opportunities for young people," Ms Finnegan said.
"The JackJumpers show that you don't need to be the biggest to be the best. The same can be said about Tasmania's ambitions to be a world leader in renewable energy.
"It's great to see organisations finding ways to bring young people into conversations about their future."
