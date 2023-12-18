The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Marinus Link and the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL team will join forces

By Newsroom
Updated December 19 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Doyle, Mark Lindsay, Acting Head of Communications and Community Engagement, and Marinus Link Chief Commercial Officer Prajit Parameswar. Picture supplied.
Milton Doyle, Mark Lindsay, Acting Head of Communications and Community Engagement, and Marinus Link Chief Commercial Officer Prajit Parameswar. Picture supplied.

Marinus Link will team up with the Tasmania JackJumpers NBL team for the remainder of the 23/24 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.