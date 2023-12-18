Sentence not extended after woman pleads guilty to possessing passport

A Prospect Vale woman claimed she did not know how a passport, two driving licences, a working with children card and several bank cards belonging to other people ended up in her possession.
Shae-Lee Parker, 31, was arrested for shoplifting, theft and firearms offences on April 18, 2023 and sentenced to six months behind bars in August.
This was extended to June 2024 after Parker pleaded guilty to aggravated carjacking.
She then appeared by video link at the Launceston Magistrates Court on December 18, this time after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of property.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said this was not enough to warrant an extended stay in prison.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdrey said when Parker was arrested a search of her bag turned up the identification documents and debit cards, none of them belonging to her.
Mr Fawdrey told the court Parker said she did not recognise the names on the documents, which also included a Medicare card, or where any of the cards came from.
She told police "people used to give me things like that all the time" in return for her "doing stuff for them".
Parker also told police in the interview she used the identification documents to "order phones and other stupid sh*t".
The court heard three of the cards were "made" by Parker after she opened bank accounts under another person's name after her own accounts were locked.
Parker told the court she "hadn't used the bag in like four months" before her arrest, and had forgotten its contents.
Mrs Cure asked Parker if she had been influenced by drugs when she took possession of the cards, which Parker said she was
The magistrate sentenced Parker to seven days imprisonment, to be served concurrently with her current sentence which ends in June 2024.
The magistrate said this meant Parker was punished, but would not spend longer behind bars.
Mrs Cure said the offence would not have lengthened Parker's stay in jail if they had been prosecuted earlier in the year.
Before the video link was cut off, Parker said she "regretted it a lot" and asked if the items would be returned to their owners, which the magistrate said they would.
