Person in police custody relating to Friday's fatal crash near Yolla

Police have taken a person into custody relating to Friday's fatal road crash near Yolla.
"No charges have been laid at this stage," police said at 3.20pm on December 18.
Earlier, they urged a man they said ran from the fatal crash scene to turn himself in.
They also wanted to hear from a man who might have picked him up.
Police said the man who ran was driving a stolen car when the crash took place on the morning of December 15 on the Murchison Highway.
"We'd really implore this person to come forward ... come and speak to us," Western District Commander Stuart Wilkinson said shortly before a person was taken into custody.
He said the man might have fled after realising the significance of the situation.
"It would be very confronting," Commander Wilkinson said.
"What I would say to them is that time is now over.
"We will find out who you are ..."
He said police were following specific lines of inquiry in relation to the driver's whereabouts.
"We are investing significant resources into locating the person who left the scene," Commander Wilkinson said.
"This is a situation where a person has tragically lost their life, and we urge the driver to come forward and make themselves known to police."
A Malaysian visitor, 43, died after the crash.
He was riding with a group of motorcyclists when the crash happened.
A search followed for the man who fled, involving officers and a helicopter.
The search did not net the man.
Commander Wilkinson said there was a sighting of a man who might have been him getting into a blue 80 series Toyota Land Cruiser in the vicinity after the crash.
It was believed that driver was male, and police also wanted to speak to them.
Commander Wilkinson said witnesses believed the fugitive had a head injury of unknown severity when he fled.
Police described the man who ran from the crash scene as Caucasian, with a slim build.
He was said to be about 168 centimetres tall, with dark hair and an unshaven beard.
Commander Wilkinson said two motorbikes and two motor vehicles were involved in the crash
"They were met with a vehicle coming at them on the wrong side of the road," he said of the riders.
As well as the rider who was killed, another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He was expected to make a full recovery.
Commander Wilkinson said witnesses had suggested speed, inattention and not driving to conditions had been factors in the crash.
There was no suggestion the group of international riders had done anything wrong.
Police are also interested to hear from anyone who may have seen a blue Holden Adventra station wagon driving in the Ridgley, Oonah Road and Murchison Highway, Yolla, areas shortly before 10am on Friday or anyone who may have dashcam footage of that vehicle.
They said information could be provided by calling police on 131 444 and quoting ESCAD number 70-15122023 or contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au
After the person was taken into custody, they said the investigation into the crash was ongoing.
"Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au," they said.
The station wagon was stolen from Somerset in early December.
