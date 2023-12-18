The Examiner
Person in police custody relating to Friday's fatal crash near Yolla

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated December 18 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:46pm
Commander Stuart Wilkinson urged a driver who police say ran from a fatal crash to come forward. Picture by Sean Ford
Police have taken a person into custody relating to Friday's fatal road crash near Yolla.

