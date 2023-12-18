The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Newsagents' small change makes a big difference to Empty Stocking Appeal

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invermay News & Lotto staff members Lihanna Hinds, Amy Dunk and Zoe Hughes. Picture by Paul Scambler
Invermay News & Lotto staff members Lihanna Hinds, Amy Dunk and Zoe Hughes. Picture by Paul Scambler

The people of Launceston's small change is making a "big difference" according to the 22 newsagencies contributing to this year's Empty Stocking Appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.