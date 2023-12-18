Newsagents' small change makes a big difference to Empty Stocking Appeal

The people of Launceston's small change is making a "big difference" according to the 22 newsagencies contributing to this year's Empty Stocking Appeal.
The annual Examiner fundraiser, which is aiming to raise $90,000 for Launceston's most in-need community members, is closing in on $40,000 thanks to support from newsagents across Northern Tasmania who say "every little bit counts".
"I think there are a lot more people struggling these days and people are more than happy to chip in to help them," said Alice Semmens, the retail manager at Invermay Newsagency.
""Even if someone is struggling, they still find money to pop in the tins; that's just a great show of community spirit."
Empty Stocking Appeal donation tins are scattered across newsagencies from as far afield as George Town and as central as Charles Street, and are drawing in plenty of donations from locals, like at Riverside which received a generous donation in recent days
The funds from the Appeal are evenly split between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.
Co-owner of Racecourse Newsagency Kelly Fleming said she and her staff are often thanked for doing their small part by collecting for the appeal.
"It's a really small thing for us to put the tins out but it really gives back to people," Ms Fleming said.
"Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas and the support of the local community is helping that become a reality."
The Appeal has received several large contributions from local businesses and organisations in the weeks leading up to Christmas, but is about $50,000 short of its target.
Donations can be made at participating newsagents, via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3), or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
