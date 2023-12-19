Cookbook from Tasmanian migrants a collection of cultures

A cookbook inspired by over 30 different cultural groups living in Tasmania was launched at Town Hall on Monday.
The Multicultural Cookbook, created by members of The Red Cross' Connected Women Program, comprises of recipes and stories from women around the world, who now live in Tasmania.
Red Cross migrant support officer Susan Kenyi said the concept arose from discussions had in the program.
"We did a few cooking sessions together and the ladies decided during a brainstorming activity to develop a book based on all the cooking we've done," Ms Kenyi said.
"There's sweet and savoury recipes, things for dinner and lunch and we have about 33 different countries represented in the book."
Within the program are 100 participants- all migrant women from around the world.
Ms Kenyi said there were some Launceston members who brought local experience and knowledge to the group.
"We had no problems in our group, one of the risk factors was cultural clashes, but we haven't had any issues connecting," she said.
"The group has developed and grown and now we're stronger than ever before."
"They just don't run out of ideas, there's so much more."
She said the program provided opportunities for migrant women to connect and build friendships.
"I think it's a great way for people who are new into Australia to really connect in their settlement journey or thrive in the new community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.