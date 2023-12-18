Rockliff government spruiks upgrades to Launceston City bus stops

Launceston City will be among 94 proposed bus stop upgrades across the state.
The Rockliff Liberal Government says it is investing in public transport initiatives to encourage more commuters to leave their car at home and reduce traffic congestion.
The government says it will spend $10 million to upgrade all-access, all-weather bus stops at priority locations right around Tasmania.
The proposed bus stop upgrades have been funded across local government areas Derwent Valley, Launceston City, West Tamar, Latrobe, Kentish, Burnie, Northern Midlands, Brighton and Devonport City.
In a statement the the state government said it recognises that comfort and ease of access play an important role in encouraging commuters to travel by public transport.
"This funding is delivering a significant improvement to bus stops across the state -which number around 3,500 - delivering better access and shelters to protect commuters from rain," the statement said.
"A methodology was established to prioritise funding and we are working collaboratively with councils and bus operators to deliver the best value from our investment.
"Given the success of the program, we are already planning for Round 3 of applications which will open in mid-2024 and I encourage councils to avail themselves of the millions of dollars on offer for this valuable opportunity for their communities.
"This program is just one of the many election commitments that we are progressing to modernise and incentivise our public transport offering - alongside more park and ride facilities, more services on busy routes, and the integrated ticketing solution."
