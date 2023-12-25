Counting down the top 10 moments of Tasmanian sport in 2023

Selecting the biggest moments in a Tasmanian sporting year is a bit like choosing the best shots from Glenn Maxwell's 201 against Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup.
There's just so many to choose between.
But we're up to the challenge and here is the first half of our pick from another massive year of Tasmanian sporting achievement.
The top five moments will be revealed next Tuesday.
Only time will tell how important Jack McVeigh's match-winning, buzzer-beating heave from well beyond the three-point line will be for the Tasmania JackJumpers' third NBL season.
Scott Roth's battlers had already won six of their 11 fixtures but the moment felt pivotal even before the team backed up with a home win over Adelaide 36ers which took them up to second on the ladder.
In the same venue where the JackJumpers progressed to last season's semi-finals, a 77-77 draw took the contest into overtime and the final seconds epitomised the frantic nature of the evening with scores again tied at 87-87.
With no timeouts left, the visitors progressed from one end of the Snake Pit to the other as Will Magnay and McVeigh exchanged passes. McVeigh sprinted out to the wing and fired over the desperate hand of Sam Waardenburg.
"I just let it fly," he said. "And then I can't really remember what happened for the 30 seconds after that. They're the moments I work for and live for."
A third-straight finals appearance remains on the cards for the fledgling franchise.
A decade after the last of their three Sheffield Shield titles, the Tasmanian Tigers took a long-overdue giant leap towards a fourth.
A third victory to go with two draws meant Jeff Vaughan's side went into the mid-season break atop the ladder, despite losing their subsequent fixture.
Recording an innings victory against the competition's traditional benchmark state only served to underline belief in the side's potential.
Centuries to man-of-the-match Brad Hope (132*), Jake Doran (118) and Beau Webster (103) set up a score of 493 which was enough to see the Tigers home as Lawrence Neil-Smith took 3-57 in both innings while George Town duo Gabe Bell and Jarrod Freeman added 4-29 and 2-17 respectively.
The Tigers boast two of the Shield's top four run-scorers (Webster and Charlie Wakim) and wicket-takers (Neil-Smith and Bell).
Devonport's domination of Tasmanian soccer had been confirmed long before Roberto Garrido's 80th-minute strike decided this year's Lakoseljac Cup final.
The 1-0 win was Strikers' third-straight title and fifth in eight seasons as they also cantered towards a second-consecutive league championship and sixth in eight seasons.
Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne said: "Three wins in a row has never been done in Tasmania as far as I'm aware."
For the second season running, South Hobart were the bridesmaids in both competitions while they also had the consolation of defeating Strikers in the final match of the season and post-season finals series.
Before those surprise results, Devonport had won 22, drawn one and lost one of their 24 league and cup fixtures.
Reigning Tasmanian athlete of the year Georgia Baker landed her second world championship silver medal in as many days.
A day after finishing second with West Australian Alex Manly in the elite women's madison, Perth's 28-year-old dual Olympian repeated the result in the points race.
Competing over 100 laps, Baker consistently picked up sprint points but could not halt the charge of Belgian Lotte Kopecky as both took a lap and 20-point bonus to finish well clear of all others.
The versatile Baker doubled up in Glasgow by competing in the road world championships and will continue to ride both disciplines as she builds towards a possible third Olympic Games in Paris.
"At tracks I was told don't celebrate too much because we might need you for the road race," she recalled.
Sam Siggins wrote his name into Tasmanian folklore in front of 7189 passionate supporters as Tasmania defeated Queensland at the capital's ancestral home of North Hobart Oval.
Trailing in the depths of the last quarter, the Lauderdale star snapped his third major of the day, to steer Tasmania to a 9.8 (62) to 7.13 (55) win and claim the Lefroy Medal as his state's best player.
"There was a massive build-up and obviously the crowd was unbelievable - it's special times for Tassie footy at the moment," Siggins said.
Tasmania were playing their first representative match since 2017 but will face a rematch in Queensland next June before UTAS Stadium hosts a clash on July 20.
