Police begin bushland search for missing man

Police are continuing to search for Clinton Ewington who has been missing from Launceston since lunchtime on Thursday, December 14.
Police, assisted by SES members, said they will today search for Clinton in bushland areas, and residential yards that back onto the bushland, in the West Launceston area.
Family and police remain concerned for the welfare of Mr Clinton who is of caucasian appearance, around 185cm tall, slim build with brown hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing dark shorts, a dark hoodie and a black cap.
Police said anyone with information on Clinton's location or movements is asked to contact them on 131 444 - quote reference ESCAD: 165-17122023
