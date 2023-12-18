Why a 100-year-old pub in the remote North East is gaining international attention

With a population of just 225, you wouldn't expect the North Eastern town of Winnaleah to be a hotspot for international artists.
But under new ownership, the 100-year-old Winnaleah Hotel has a new lease on life as an art retreat.
It's booked out schedule is already capturing the interests of visitors from across the globe, according to Artable founder Gillian Grove.
Founded in 2009, the business runs artists workshops worldwide and at its height, managed two art schools and over 400 students a week before moving into a more niche business of workshops and retreats.
Orginally from NSW, Ms Grove said it was the landscape that attracted her to the area, but it was a plunge in Derby's floating sauna that sealed the deal.
"For the last eight years, we've been coming here and when the floating sauna opened a few years ago, I used to finish my retreat, drive out and have a sauna, stay overnight and then get on my plane the next day," Ms Grove said.
"We're mountain bikers and surfers ourselves so we came out to this region riding when Derby opened."
She said they had a specific need for the retreat in terms of group accommodations- the first being 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
But she never expected they would end up buying a pub.
"That certainly was not on the list, but we've always done business in really ethical ways; coming in here we had to be a bit sensitive to that," she said.
"We could see it was important to the little community here and that those farmers that come in and have a drink after work, that's important culturally to the region.
"We wanted to make sure we kept that open to the best of our ability."
Since they're grand opening on December 16, the hotel has already been booked out through May next year.
"We're heavily booked with artists from all over the place and there's a couple of international artists as well that will come in from overseas and teach in Australia," Ms Grove said.
"It's going show off to the whole world how stunning this part of Tasmania is."
The pub will still be open to locals looking for a drink under limited hours, from Wednesday to Saturday from 4pm.
"We keep that little country pub going for its locals, so we always say to people to give us a call for bookings," Ms Grove said.
