The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Coroner criticises slow records hand over after nursing home death

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Although the documents contained no 'red flags' a coroner has sharply criticised nursing home staff who were slow to hand over records after a fall. File picture
Although the documents contained no 'red flags' a coroner has sharply criticised nursing home staff who were slow to hand over records after a fall. File picture

A state coroner has issued a stern rebuke after an aged care facility repeatedly failed to hand over documents when asked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.