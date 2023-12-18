Coroner criticises slow records hand over after nursing home death

A state coroner has issued a stern rebuke after an aged care facility repeatedly failed to hand over documents when asked.
Coroner Robert Webster investigated the death of Laurence Keith Gray, who died on February 21, 2022 after a fall at a nursing home.
According to Mr Webster's report, Mr Gray moved into the Glenview Nursing Home at Glenorchy five days beforehand after two previous falls.
On February 19 he was found on his bathroom floor and was helped into to his bed by nursing home staff.
The coroner said Mr Gray initially appeared well, but his condition worsened and the family requested palliative care for the 96-year-old.
The coroner found Mr Gray died from head trauma he sustained after falling from a standing height.
Mr Webster said no family members had concerns over Mr Gray's care while he lived at the nursing home.
As part of the coronial investigation, Mr Webster consulted specialist Libby Newman and the coroner said she had to repeatedly ask staff at the nursing home for records and fall-prevention strategies.
Mr Webster said when the paperwork was handed over, it was broadly similar to strategies at other nursing homes, if lacking in detail.
"Each time the Coroner's office has received a response from (Glenview Nursing Home) its documentation regarding falls prevention has been somewhat sketchy or needing to be requested more than once," he said.
"Once reviewed the falls prevention strategies for these other residents have appeared sound and are consistent with strategies employed by other nursing homes.
"Ms Newman does not believe there is necessarily an issue with falls management at (Glenview Nursing Home) but its processes for supplying this information to the Coroner's office appears, to her, to be lacking."
Mr Webster said staff did not provide detail into the fall prevention plan for Mr Gray beyond the installation of a 'sensor mat' in an unspecified location, and Ms Newman "presumes other falls prevention strategies" were in place.
The coroner said he accepted Ms Newman's opinion that there were no specific "red flags" about how staff managed Mr Gray during his time at the aged care home.
Mr Webster did not make any recommendations from his investigation, but gave aged care staff a stern reminder of their obligations under the law.
"I remind (Glenview Nursing Home) it is obliged, as a matter of law, to provide all documents requested by a Coroner pursuant to a subpoena in a timely manner" he said.
"A failure to do so can amount to an offence under section 65 of the Coroners Act 1995, which if established, is subject to a maximum penalty of a fine of $3900 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.