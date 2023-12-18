Ambos should be allowed to show Christmas spirit

IT'S NOT enough that Tassie ambos have to put up with the flack re ramping, short staffing, long hours, colleagues leaving and not enough staff but now they have to put up with the two Christmas grinches, Tas Ambo CEO Jordan Emery and Health Minister Guy Barnett. Between them they have made what should be a festive season into a dull season by banning the wearing of Christmas attire and decorating ambulances. The Minister even said on the news that reindeer ears falling off an ambulance would be dangerous. Considering the fantastic work the ambos do in saving lives, I really do not think they would put anything on an ambulance that could fall off. Their job is saving lives, not jeopardising them. Apart from bringing the ambos a bit of joy in an otherwise distressing job most of the time, Christmas decorations would also bring joy to those being transported and treated by the ambos. Come on you pair of grinches, lighten up and allow the ambos to be part of the Christmas spirit, they surely deserve it.

