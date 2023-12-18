Ambos should be allowed to show Christmas spirit

IT'S NOT enough that Tassie ambos have to put up with the flack re ramping, short staffing, long hours, colleagues leaving and not enough staff but now they have to put up with the two Christmas grinches, Tas Ambo CEO Jordan Emery and Health Minister Guy Barnett. Between them they have made what should be a festive season into a dull season by banning the wearing of Christmas attire and decorating ambulances. The Minister even said on the news that reindeer ears falling off an ambulance would be dangerous. Considering the fantastic work the ambos do in saving lives, I really do not think they would put anything on an ambulance that could fall off. Their job is saving lives, not jeopardising them. Apart from bringing the ambos a bit of joy in an otherwise distressing job most of the time, Christmas decorations would also bring joy to those being transported and treated by the ambos. Come on you pair of grinches, lighten up and allow the ambos to be part of the Christmas spirit, they surely deserve it.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
NO WONDER so many of my southern friends and family have switched to reading The Examiner. Along with The Advocate, it's the only way to find out about what really affects the people and places we love in Tasmania.
Maybe our northern papers aren't influenced by the Institute of Public Affairs and the Centre for Independent Studies and their pro-fossil fuel backers in the Atlas Network. Either way, thank you for your honest reporting on the failure of COP28 last week and for publishing the concerns of locals who care about a safe climate.
Thanks also to Dr Helen Hutchinson and Brian Measday, for demonstrating true community care and leadership in your letters in December. We need people like you both to stand as independent candidates for the next state election. Then we might have some hope of a parliament that cares about us, more than their powerful donors and mates.
Hugh MacDonald, Burnie
IN TODAY'S Examiner (December 18) Michael Ferguson blamed the previous government for the dregs of boats in the Tamar. He has ten years of government to fix this. Why the rush now? Also was that the previous Liberal Gutwein Government he is blaming?
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
AS A survivor of conversion practices in Tasmania, I am deeply disappointed with the Tasmanian Government's legislation. It is so full of loopholes and sets the bar for prosecution so high that conversion practices are likely to continue.
It was hard for myself and other survivors to tell our stories. It raised lots of past trauma.
We revisited this trauma hoping it would mean conversion practices would be brought to an end.
The Tasmanian Government hasn't listened and its legislation won't meet that goal.
If you support justice and equality let the Government know this bill is nowhere near good enough.
Erenie Hiras, New Town
WHILST driving around the City of Launceston I am astounded by the rapidly deteriorating condition of our street and road surfaces. Little maintenance appears to have been undertaken in the past few years.
Dozens of streets are in need of either potholes fixed, deformed pavements replaced or need resealing or re-sheeted with asphalt.
A lot of money has been spent on the Riverbend area, Inveresk Precinct, Bike Centre upgrade and flood levees in recent years which has resulted in not enough money being set aside for maintenance on our streets.
Street pavements need ongoing maintenance over their design life to keep them in good shape and If nothing is done in the next few years, Council will be up for a huge bill to fix the growing problem.
Dale McGuire, Summerhill
HAMISH, absolutely love your A-Z wishlist (The Examiner, December 17)!
Christine Gibson, Prospect Vale
THE reason for Christmas is to celebrate the birth of Jesus. He brought healing and hope to anyone who was sick, or feeling heavily burdened by what was happening in their life, and he will do the same for us now. All we have to do is ask.
It is Jesus who is the reason for the season.
Pat Gartlan, Battery Point
