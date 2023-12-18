Changes ahead with the release of NDIS Review

This month has seen the release of the much-anticipated NDIS Review Final Report, with a range of recommendations to ensure the scheme remains financially sustainable and continues supporting Australians living with disability.
While some of the recommendations had been flagged in advance, such as revising the approach to supporting those with Psychosocial disabilities and enhancing mainstream inclusion and support, there are some pressing concerns that providers have raised with the NDIA that require attention far sooner than the five-year timeframe that is being discussed for implementing the report's recommendations.
Recommending that all NDIS providers are registered will improve the quality of support available to participants; however, tighter regulation of service providers and workers is a moot point if we continue to see these providers withdrawing from the market and scaling back services.
To keep providers, particularly those working in rural and remote centres and those who provide support for people with complex needs within the NDIS framework, the current pricing and payment model must be reformed to accurately account for the actual cost of delivering services.
The peak body for NDIS Providers, Ability First Australia, reported that 63 per cent of service providers operated at a loss last financial year, and expectations are that this figure will increase in 2023-24 as payments fail to keep up with the cost of inflation.
On a more positive note, one area highlighted in the review that St.Giles is well placed to lead by example in is reforming the NDIS pathway and early intervention processes for children.
Our organisation has a long and productive relationship with the state government and many children who access our services do so through State Government-funded therapy services.
Currently, there are many more children in the NDIS than forecast, but by nationally expanding these early intervention programs through partnerships between providers and all levels of government, it is an effective way to ensure children are accessing the therapy they require in a timely fashion without needing to qualify for funding through the NDIS.
Ministers at the National Cabinet from state and federal governments have committed to working together to ensure the needs of people with disability are met through the NDIS and these expanded state-based health, community and education services.
The question must be asked, though: If the number of individuals who can access services through the NDIS and other proposed avenues continues to increase, what is being done now to address workforce issues, as many providers are already struggling to attract and retain qualified personnel.
St.Giles remains committed to working with all levels of government as recommendations from the NDIS reviews are implemented, and we will continue to advocate for a strong disability sector where we can attract and retain great staff, operate sustainably, and continue to deliver high-quality support to our participants.
