Race for top spot heats up as Parkin's Blues knock off league leaders

At 1-77, South Launceston's women looked set to continue their imperious form which had seen them clinch eight wins on the trot to start their Cricket North summer.
But when Rebecca Spring's ball to Amy Duggan (46 off 50) was hit into the waiting hands of Riverside skipper Elyse Page, last season's grand finalists were given a sniff and would go on to record an eight-wicket win.
Next came a moment of magic, not once but twice, from Riverside all-rounder Meg Radford who turned the game on its head with two run-outs, including the dismissal of Caitlyn Webster, who contributed 38 off 49.
Riverside coach Sophie Parkin said it was pleasing to see her side improve their fielding as the day went on, after they dropped Duggan four times early on.
"We spoke about it during the week, we really had a focus on our fielding and staying up throughout the whole 20 overs, because I feel like we drop off between the 10th to 15th overs," she said.
"We didn't drop our heads, which in the last few games (against South) we probably would just drop our heads after those dropped catches and then they'd start to get on top of us, but I think we just managed to stay in the game."
The fightback late in the innings set up a chase poised to go down to the wire with 109 the target.
The Blues initially got off to a solid start with Page (23 off 37) and Charlotte Layton (15 off 21) compiling a 37-run opening stand.
Parkin was complimentary of her opening batters, especially Page who took full advantage of her opportunity at the top of the order after limited chances previously.
"When Meg (Radford) came in we had 50-odd runs on the board, that's halfway to the score, and at 10 overs to only have one wicket down, that was a really good sign," she said.
By the time Parkin and Radford were together at the crease, the scoreboard read 2-53 with Duggan (2-15) on a charge.
Having batted countless times in past seasons with the Blues and Greater Northern Raiders, Parkin said she knew what to expect with Radford.
"With Meg you've just got to be ready to run. She knocks the ball around really well, she's not necessarily a big hitter even though she actually has the ability to, but early in her innings she's really good at turning the strike over," she said.
Requiring 56 off 50 balls, the pair looked at ease when asked to score at faster than run-a-ball, despite only hitting five fours between them.
Parkin's single which took her to 25 not out consigned the Knights to their first defeat of the season, with Radford leading the Blues' individual tally with 38* off 34.
The eight-wicket win was an inspiring moment for Riverside's squad according to Parkin, who detailed how the performance was a blueprint for future success against the league leaders.
"In the past we've had to rely on our top four to get us across the line, but now we don't because we know that we bat deep," she said.
"We've really tried to put a focus on that, that it's not just our top four batters that are making the runs, it's everyone's job and everyone is capable of getting us across the line."
At Ingamells Oval, Stacey Norton-Smith smashed 15 fours in a destructive 87 off 47 to guide Westbury Shamrocks to their first win of the season.
Alongside 18* from captain Summer Cherdron and 18 extras, the Shamrocks put on an intimidating total of 4-147 for Launceston to chase.
The Lions put up a gallant fight, with Isabella McRobbie and Mary Broadhurst scoring 24 and 29 respectively, but Westbury were able to take wickets on a consistent basis to restrict any momentum for the visitors.
Once into the lower-order, Westbury were able to defend their total, winning by 26 runs.
The Cricket North women's season returns from the Christmas break on Saturday, January 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.