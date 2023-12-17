Raiders return to winning ways in Silver-Holmes masterclass

The Greater Northern Raiders' women have put their disappointing Twenty20 grand final defeat behind them to beat New Town by five wickets in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Although many performed well, coach Darren Simmonds was able to rely on his big guns to fire with Hayley Silver-Holmes putting on an all-rounder clinic, while Riverside products Emma Manix-Geeves and Meg Radford played solid supporting roles.
"Hayley was important for us in all facets of the game today and obviously with the ball she came back at a crucial time and got a wicket, and her batting, she played the situation really well," Simmonds said.
"She's an aggressive type of player, but she played really smartly today as well, obviously hit the ball into the gaps and kept the scoreboard ticking over."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Bucks' openers enjoyed the UTAS surface, with the international duo of South African Tanja Lee (47 off 77) and Dutch Sterre Kalis (80 off 91) putting on 124 runs before Alice McLauchlan made the first breakthrough.
Silver-Holmes backed up her catch to dismiss Lee with the wicket of Kalis soon after, trapping her LBW to add a wicket to her tidy figures of 1-22 off seven.
Simmonds said his side's ability to stay in the contest early ultimately proved decisive.
"We actually did speak about that after the game, how we just continued to hang in there, and just grinded away," he said.
"We always felt if we could get a look at numbers five and six, we were still well within the game and we were able to do that."
Ella Scolyer was another main contributor with the ball, claiming 2-41 off her 10 overs, including Scottish skipper Kathryn Bryce.
Chasing 259, the home side lost Sascha Lowry early, but Manix-Geeves (54 off 71) and Radford (49 off 75) produced their own century stand.
"They were a real important part of us winning today, they were playing really smart cricket, hitting the balls into the gaps, but also when the opportunity presented, they were putting those bad balls away," Simmonds said.
But when Manix-Geeves was run-out and Radford exited not long later, the task was up to Silver-Holmes and captain Montana Bradley to get the job done.
The pair contributed 90 before Bradley was dismissed for 34, but Silver-Holmes would remain unbeaten to finish 62 not out off 53 balls.
The Raiders return to action on January 14 where they host Clarence in Devonport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.