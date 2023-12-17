The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Education

New data highlights improper public school funding, Labor says

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor education spokesperson Michelle O'Byrne. File picture
Labor education spokesperson Michelle O'Byrne. File picture

Data has revealed Tasmanian students with disabilities were the subject of 31 per cent of all school suspensions in 2023 so far, which Labor says indicates the government's improper funding of public schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.