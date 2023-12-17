New data highlights improper public school funding, Labor says

Data has revealed Tasmanian students with disabilities were the subject of 31 per cent of all school suspensions in 2023 so far, which Labor says indicates the government's improper funding of public schools.
A spokesperson for the Tasmanian Government said suspensions were a last-resort option, and work was ongoing to support all students.
Labor education spokesperson Michelle O'Byrne said the suspension data is an indicator of disengagement and a lack of in-class support.
"We need better support and engagement in our schools, not more suspensions - but this has been a problem now for years," Ms O'Byrne said.
The data highlighted that 13 per cent of students with a disability were suspended as at the end of term three - a total of 1,226 students - despite the students only making up 12 per cent of the entire Tasmanian student population
The data also shows a 25 per cent vacancy rate for school speech pathologists across the state, and a 37 per cent vacancy rate in the north.
For school psychologists, there is a 15 per cent vacancy rate in the north.
"All students deserve to be supported to engage at school, regardless of whether they have a disability or which end of the state they live," Ms O'Byrne said.
A Tasmanian government spokesperson said that student access, participation and engagement is a priority for the Department for Education.
"There is significant work occurring to support and engage all learners to succeed," they said.
"Suspension of a student is a least preferred action, and all efforts are made by schools to resolve unacceptable behaviour before suspension of a student occurs."
The spokesperson cited the rise of behaviours like vaping and online bullying as impacting the suspension rate.
They also mentioned that the proportion of suspensions for students with a disability had remained "relatively constant" and that commitments have been made in the state budget to employ more professional support staff.
