The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

Family and police concerned after man goes missing for several days in Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 17 2023 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and family members are appealing for information about 45-year-old Clinton Ewington. Picture supplied
Police and family members are appealing for information about 45-year-old Clinton Ewington. Picture supplied

A 45-year-old man has been missing in Launceston for several days, with police and family members appealing to the public for information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.