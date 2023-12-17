Family and police concerned after man goes missing for several days in Launceston

A 45-year-old man has been missing in Launceston for several days, with police and family members appealing to the public for information.
Police said in a statement on December 17 Clinton Ewington was last seen in the Launceston area about lunchtime on Thurdsay, December 14.
Mr Ewington was wearing dark shorts, a dark hoodie and a black cap at the time.
He is described by police as Caucasian in appearance, 185 centimetres tall, and of slim build with brown hair.
Police ask anybody who has seen Mr Ewington, or knows where he is, to call police on 131 444 and quote reference number ESCAD 165-17122023.
