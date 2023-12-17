Derby mural celebrates pioneering mountain bike trail builders

A new mural unveiled in Derby on Saturday is the "first of it's kind" as it pays homage to the history and innovation of mountain bike trail building.
In attendance were renowned trail builders Glen Jacobs, Rhys Atkinson, and Max Connor who played pivotal roles in crafting Derby's famous trails.
Mr Jacobs said the mural was a world first, and captured the profession of trail building.
"Trail building never really existed 30 or even 20 years ago, it's a new sort of activity and as we know, Derby is the pinnacle of that," Mr Jacobs said.
"It's a great place to ride and it's a bit of a celebration of trail building."
Mr Jacobs was one of the world's first contracted trail builders and founder of World Trail, who have designed tracks in George Town, St Helens and across the world, including Japan, Europe and South America.
While he's been all over, he said Derby was still one of the best.
"It's unbelievable what it's done on a couple of different levels," he said.
"You design the trails to the terrain, and the terrain in Derby and in North East Tasmania is just beautiful...the soil is like no other.
"You can ride a lot of the soil when it's wet and that's why it's so popular."
Mr Jacobs said their team was "very progressive" when it came to designing Derby's trails.
"We created more and more exciting trails, and then there's the township," Mr Jacobs said.
"When we first went there it was pretty well closed and there was nothing going on, now you're getting between 50 and 80,000 people there a year.
"That in itself has created this whole mountain community; Derby is globally renowned as the place to live if you have a young family and love mountain biking and the outdoors."
He said he was proud of the Derby community.
"Derby is something so different in Australia and the rest of the world...Tasmania is a jewel in the crown of Australia.
