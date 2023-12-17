Carols by Candlelight continues to draw bumper crowds after venue change

With a packed line-up and a hefty songbook, Carols at the Dome - the 2023 instalment of Carols by Candlelight - drew a bumper crowd.
The ever-popular carols event joined the likes of The Wiggles, Tina Turner and Elton John as families dressed in their festive best flocked to the Silverdome for renditions of Christmas classics.
Some arrived early, hoping to secure the best seats in the house when doors opened at 4.30pm on Sunday, December 17.
Natalie Gearman was one of the first through the doors, and was sitting in prime position near the stage with Elise, Stella and Isla.
She said she had been to Carols by Candlelight previously, and wanted to maintain the festive tradition.
"With Elise being young, we wanted to get her used to all the Christmas traditions that we have," Ms Gearman said.
The change in venue also proved popular, as after decades at City Park and two years at Country Club Tasmania organisers had secured the undercover venue.
Second-time carols attendee Karina Dambergs was there to watch her daughter Beatrix perform with other students of Classique Dancentre.
"We're actually really looking forward to it inside," Ms Dambergs said.
"As well as the weather, I think it's nicer with the candles. It's pretty bright in summer in Tassie, so to be indoors will be a nice touch."
