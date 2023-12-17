Pups embrace Christmas with animal shelter fundraising photo shoot

If you were in Civic Square on Sunday, you may have seen some dressed up pups expressing their Christmas cheer.
It's not just because Christmas is near- a fundraiser for a local animal shelter was taking place, thanks to the efforts of Trivia People Tasmania.
Santa and Mrs Claus made an appearance, charging $5 for photos of families with their dogs, with all proceeds going to the North East Animal Sanctuary of Tasmania.
Organiser Shaneen Bagala said the idea came through one of their trivia nights in Bridport.
"The trivia nights have created some really beautiful relationships in Bridport," Ms Bagala said.
"And one of our regular players, Kathy Smith, had mentioned to me that she was involved with the North East Animal Sanctuary of Tasmania, and she had spoken to me about the beautiful work that they do in rescuing animals."
But it was an irresistible Bunnings snag that brought the two together again and cemented the relationship, where Ms Bagala heard from Ms Smith the ute used to move animals on the sanctuary had "blown up."
"I thought we need to create something that brings all of those elements together, so we created the $5 Selfie with Santa today, for people who wanted to bring their pets down and enjoy some family togetherness while helping the sanctuary," Ms Bagala said.
She said Trivia People Tasmania would match every donation dollar-for-dollar.
"They get to know the donation they supplied would be going towards a charity but also get a beautiful memento for Christmas," she said.
North East Animal Sanctuary of Tasmania owner Michelle Jesson said veterinarian work was among their biggest expenses.
"We get a lot of special cases in, for example a dog that needs his eye removed will cost $2500, so generally vet work is the biggest cost," Ms Jesson said.
She said they received phone calls every day from people wanting to give up their dogs.
"Everyone got a dog in COVID and now they're going to work and their dog can't handle it," she said.
"Times are hard for people, they don't have the money they had so they can't afford to take their dog to the vet when they can hardly afford to feed themselves. "
"We've got a couple of spaces but there's a lineup of dogs waiting to come in at the moment."
Ms Jesson said she was thankful for Trivia People Tasmania for putting the event on.
"It's also about letting people know we exist and to come and adopt from us," she said.
