Trio of candidates offering a fourth way for Tasmanian politics

A counsellor, a small business owner and a Child Safety Service practitioner say they will be part of a movement to offer a fourth way for Tasmanian politics.
Chris Hannan, Marshall Callaghan and Conor Hallahan will contest the seat of Franklin for the Jacqui Lambie Network at the next Tasmanian state election.
This is due in 2025 and has not been called, however Labor and the Jacqui Lambie Network have announced candidates in several seats, anticipating a potential early election.
Ms Hannan previously ran for the Jacqui Lambie Network in the 2022 federal election, and works as a counsellor and social work supervisor.
She said she had been "on both sides of the fence" of healthcare and knew the frustrations Tasmanian families experienced.
Ms Hannan also committed to declaring all donations more than $1000 in the name of transparency.
Mr Callaghan is a former teacher and current senior practitioner with the Child Safety Service.
He said fixing the state's health service was his priority, and a lifetime dealing with politicians and public servants combined with his social work skills would allow him to "negotiate better outcomes" for Tasmanians.
Mr Hallahan comes from a farming background, and currently works as a general manager for a heavy machinery firm.
He said his priority was Tasmanian quality of life, which he had seen "fall off a cliff in recent years" and his business background meant he could "push through bureaucracy and get results".
Party leader Jacqui Lambie said the trio of candidates would "stop at nothing" to hold the major political parties to account if elected.
"Both major parties have shelved plans to bring more transparency and accountability to political donations," Ms Lambie said.
"It's a disgrace.
"I want to offer Tasmanians the choice of a fourth political party, which actually cares about representing the people of Tasmania, not just big business and union interests."
