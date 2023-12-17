The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trio of candidates offering a fourth way for Tasmanian politics

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 17 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Hallahan, Chris Hannan, party leader Jacui Lambie and Marshall Callaghan at the Jacqui Lambie Network Franklin candidates launch. Picture supplied
Conor Hallahan, Chris Hannan, party leader Jacui Lambie and Marshall Callaghan at the Jacqui Lambie Network Franklin candidates launch. Picture supplied

A counsellor, a small business owner and a Child Safety Service practitioner say they will be part of a movement to offer a fourth way for Tasmanian politics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.