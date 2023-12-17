MyState slashes home loan growth plans as deposit interest costs rise

The biggest Tasmanian-based bank has slashed its home lending growth plans, prioritising profit over market share.
MyState Bank had been aiming to grow its home lending portfolio by twice the rate of overall system growth in the current financial year.
However, it has now cut that guidance to matching the wider industry's industry home lending growth rate.
"Given the economic and competitive environment, MyState has taken the decision to temper its financial year 2024 lending growth," MyState Limited managing director and chief executive Brett Morgan said.
"We now expect growth to be closer to system."
The company said it had taken a considered decision to prioritise margin over growing the loan book at multiples of the system, given market conditions.
Net interest margin is the difference between what banks receive in interest from borrowers and the interest they pay to depositors.
Deposit interest rates have increased during the Reserve Bank's long rate-hiking run, as have mortgage rates.
MyState said there had been a continued shift from lower-cost transaction and savings accounts to higher-cost term deposits.
As of November 30, it said, 30-day arrears on home loans had risen from 0.81 per cent on June 30 to 0.93 per cent, remaining below the industry average.
"Borrowers continue to show remarkable resilience to the higher cost of living and the impact of rising interest rates," it said.
The bank said it had no current mortgagee in possession loans (where lenders take control of a property due to missed loan repayments).
Mr Morgan said expenses for the five months to November were lower than for the corresponding period a year earlier.
He said that reflected a focus on operating efficiency in a high-inflation environment.
MyState cut its return on equity guidance for 2023-24 from 8.7 per cent to 7.5-8 per cent.
