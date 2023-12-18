This 'evolutionary quirk' sets Tasmanian devils apart, research says

A Tasmanian devil expert from the University of Tasmania uncovered a devilish secret behind the marsupial's smile that sets them apart from the rest.
For more than 30 years, Professor Menna Jones has been studying the devils.
Her latest research confirmed a significant, fundamental morphological difference found in devils compared to most other animals- they only get a single set of teeth.
Dr Jones said unlike humans, dogs or other animals that had a set of baby and adult teeth, devils only had the one set that served them through their entire lives.
"When a devil joey is very young it has very small teeth that fit its small body," Dr Jones said.
"Devils are weaned from their mothers when they're just one-third of their adult size, and it's at this point they have to become independent and feed themselves."
She said instead of losing time changing over to a set of adult teeth like humans do, the devil's teeth simply "erupt" gradually out of their jaws and gums.
"They push further and further out to fill the devil's larger mouth and head, allowing the growing animal to hold meat and prey and defend itself," she said.
"This is a very cool fact about a very cool species, and it shows a completely different evolutionary solution to having teeth in growing animals than what we're familiar with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.