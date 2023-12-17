The Examinersport
Blues, Shamrocks in decider as stars come to play

Rob Shaw
December 17 2023 - 8:54pm
Riverside batter Kaidyn Apted swings the bat in front of Mowbray wicket-keeper Jason Snare at NTCA 2. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Westbury and Riverside will face off in the Cricket North Twenty20 Cup final in January after the two days of cricket over the weekend.

