Blues, Shamrocks in decider as stars come to play

But things looked tricky in their first game for the Blues after being sent in by Mowbray at NTCA 2, and quickly went from 1-22 to 4-24 when Ben Spinks (1-13) and John Hayes (3-12) combined for the prized wickets of former Riverside skipper Tom Garwood, Australian under-19 world cup squad member Aidan O'Connor and Raiders regular Cooper Anthes.