Blues, Shamrocks in decider as stars come to play

Westbury and Riverside will face off in the Cricket North Twenty20 Cup final in January after the two days of cricket over the weekend.
Going into Sunday the Shamrocks had scored one win from two, but a strong batting performance against South Launceston on a tough wicket led to a 28-run win at NTCA 2, before they visited Launceston Church Grammar and got the better of Launceston by seven wickets.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (33 off 22 balls), Dean Thiesfield (27 off 35) and Jonathon Chapman (4-21) were Westbury's leaders against the Knights, before Jayasinghe turned bowler to take the big Launceston wickets of Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor (11 off 18), skipper Will Bennett (two-ball duck) and the in-form Tom Beaumont (22 off 22).
The Shamrocks confirmed their spot in the grand final after just 10.1 overs into their chase of 90, with opener Adam House's unbeaten 34 off 23 - including four sixes - the chief destroyer.
The Lions had a positive start to Sunday with Beaumont accumulating a well-made 55 off 45 deliveries as he helped the side to a strong total of 5-127.
Mowbray were never a chance in the chase with wickets falling at regular intervals en route to 52 all out.
An opening bowling partnership between Raiders duo Sam O'Mahony (2-5 off four overs) and Dravid Rao (2-21) was well supported by Ed Faulkner (2-7 off four), before Roy Penn cleaned up the rest to end up with figures of 4-16.
Having won both their contests on Saturday, Riverside went into Sunday requiring just one victory to secure their spot in the decider.
But things looked tricky in their first game for the Blues after being sent in by Mowbray at NTCA 2, and quickly went from 1-22 to 4-24 when Ben Spinks (1-13) and John Hayes (3-12) combined for the prized wickets of former Riverside skipper Tom Garwood, Australian under-19 world cup squad member Aidan O'Connor and Raiders regular Cooper Anthes.
The Blues battled their way to a score of 7-81, with Mowbray looking odds on to chase it down at 0-21.
Tidy spells from spinners Garwood and Apted slowed the Eagles down however, with the latter claiming 3-9 - including Tasmanian under-19 representative Tom Dwyer for 23 - to turn the tide.
As conditions continued to be a struggle for the batters, the Eagles were unable to lift their run-rate, falling short by just two runs.
Their second contest was a far more high-scoring affair, with South Launceston managing 9-111 despite only Mackenzie Barker (37 off 38) managing to reach double figures.
Garwood led the wickets for the Blues with 3-23, while Ludwig Einkamerer continued his solid form across the weekend to finish with 2-21.
In reply, the Knights were able to gather consistent wickets to leave the Blues 4-38, but Anthes was able to weather the storm, hitting an accomplished 49 off 44 - including four boundaries and a maximum.
Needing 10 off the final over, Anthes plundered eight off the first three balls before he was removed by George McAdam (2-41) with Riverside on 110, before all-rounders Solomon Scott and Jack Colgrave combined to finish the job.
Having already secured their spot in the grand final ahead the match, the three-wicket win ensured Riverside remained undefeated throughout the weekend.
The grand final between Westbury and Riverside is set to be played on Friday, January 12.
