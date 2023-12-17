Remembering times gone by on a lazy Sunday afternoon

ON A lazy Sunday afternoon, we adults started to tell the kids what we did for Xmas that has gone by the wayside.
I remember leaving the Garbo's a couple of longnecks of Boags for all they did for us over the year and to all the shopkeepers that gave good service we gave them a bottle of wine or chocolates and after tea everyone in the street would wander out.
The blokes would group together, the wives would gather in their little huddle and the kids usually went hell for leather until told to come in because it's getting dark.
Xmas day saw the kids showing off their presents to one another before we tried out the cricket set or rode the new bike until we went inside for Xmas dinner.
Anthony Wayne Galvin, Launceston
I HAVE to admit, Garry Linnell's weekly column this past Saturday (The Examiner, December 16) had me in stitches laughing while reading his weekly scribe, not to mention the "Rambo" type of photoshop or other photograph editing software.
Well Done Garry, and a Merry Christmas to you and anyone else reading this, if it gets published.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
THERE is going to be a task force set up to monitor animal cruelty in Tasmanian abattoirs, they are going to employ two new compliance officers.
Things like this have been done before but didn't work, so why not get the RSPCA and a couple of the animal activists to go into the abattoir and show the workers how they want the animals handled?
When a sheep or a calf jumps out of the race, or becomes hard to handle they can show the workers the right way to handle the animal and at the same time teach the workers how to handle the situation humanely.
This would solve all the problems. I am sure they would like the opportunity to show how it is done properly.
They would jump at the chance for the animals' sake. This would solve the problem once and for all
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
A LETTER sent to Fortescue Metals.
"I wish to contest your claim (The Examiner, December 15, page 53) that Australia's first electric excavator is operating at your Cloudbreak mine site.
Tasmania's Hydro Electric Commission used electric excavators, or face shovels, to excavate a canal from Tarraleah to Butler's Gorge in the 1930's. The machines were powered by renewable hydro power generated by the commission."
Ross Warren, Devonport
FROM time to time I hear some people say that the Earth is extremely large and that humans could not possibly have altered the climatic conditions on Planet Earth.
The scientific facts though are that the activities of humans have had a huge impact on the climatic conditions existing on Earth over the last few centuries.
The facts are that for a great many years the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the Earth remained stable at approx. 280 parts per million, and then along came the industrial revolution in the mid 19th century.
Now the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is 420 parts per million which is not at all surprising considering that over the past few hundred years humans have added 2.4 trillion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of Earth.
As the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises so will the temperature of the Earth continue to rise in lockstep.
Our federal government must, as a matter of extreme urgency, introduce legislation to ban or seriously limit the burning of fossil fuels to produce energy which continues to pump massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of Planet Earth causing ever rising and uncontrolled record temperatures across the globe.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
