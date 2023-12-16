The Examinersport
National titles prove bread and butter as Baker cooks up a storm

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated December 17 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
Georgia Baker in victorious form in Melbourne. Picture Twitter
Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker has bagged a hat-trick of national titles as she charges towards a possible third Olympic Games.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

