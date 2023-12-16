National titles prove bread and butter as Baker cooks up a storm

Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker has bagged a hat-trick of national titles as she charges towards a possible third Olympic Games.
The results come as the Perth 29-year-old also lines up the first of her road commitments for 2024.
Baker was in superb form to claim the national omnium and madison championships in Melbourne while also taking home the prestigious Women's Austral Race.
Baker dominated the four-event omnium at the DISC Velodrome, finishing in the top two in every event.
In the 30-lap scratch race, she came second behind South Australian Sophie Edwards.
In the tempo race, also contested over 30 laps, the Northern Districts member won with 27 points, four ahead of her national and Liv AlUla Jayco teammate Alex Manly, of Western Australia.
Baker came second behind Sally Carter in the elimination race and then won the points race, accumulating 152, well clear of second-placed Edwards (132) and Manly (127) in third.
Baker and Manly retained their crown in the 120-lap 30-kilometre madison, the close friends amassing 97 points to finish well clear of Sophie Marr and Keira Will on 30.
An incident-packed six-lap Austral final saw Baker avoid a big last-lap pile-up to win from scratch in 1:54.52 from Edwards who was racing off 40 metres.
Baker, who contested the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and was a triple gold medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has also been named in the Liv AlUla Jayco squad for the Tour Down Under.
Australia's only UCI Women's WorldTour Team confirmed its line-up for the January 12-21 race, which also includes last year's stage winner Manly.
