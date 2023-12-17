Kings' island defence proves superior as JackJumpers come up short

The JackJumpers' nemesis side silenced a buoyant Tasmanian crowd by keeping alive their own hopes of a third-straight NBL championship.
Since killing off the Jackies' hopes of a title in their maiden season, the Sydney Kings have become the competition's dominant side and deserved their 90-82 Sunday afternoon win.
Scott Roth's men had won the teams' previous two encounters this season and started favourites in a second-versus-fourth showdown but had their competition-leading offence stifled by an impressive defensive display.
A horrendous second quarter cost the hosts dearly to the disappointment of a 4340 sell-out crowd at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Leading by three at the first break, the JackJumpers went scoreless for nearly half the term as the visitors doubled their tally 18-9.
From then on the Kings were never headed as they repeatedly extinguished any spark of a JackJumpers' fightback.
Fan favourites Jack McVeigh (23 points) and Jordon Crawford (22) refused to throw in the towel and - along with never-say-die captain Clint Steindl - nailed big three-pointers in the final term to keep home hopes alive.
Sean Macdonald also joined the party with three timely contributions from downtown.
But when McVeigh was called for travelling, centre Will Magnay substituted and Milton Doyle fouled out, the fat lady's song was achieving the impressive feat of drowning out the venue announcer.
The Kings' colourful championship coach Chase Buford may have left but distinctive Palestinean Mahmoud Abdelfattah is doing a capable job filling his demonstrative shoes, emulating his predecessor's trademark tantrums by collecting a behaviour warning in apparent pursuit of a tech foul.
Jaylin Galloway led the Kings' scoring with 22 but the points were shared around with Jaylen Adams (15), Jordan Hunter (13), DJ Hogg and Denzel Valentine (11 each) also breaking double figures.
The victors also showed the strength of their squad, scoring 34 points off the bench - led by Galloway - in contrast to 18 from the JackJumpers.
Despite a sub-48-hour turnaround from a trip to Perth, the Jackies looked up for the challenge but struggled to build up any form of momentum in the face of the Kings' well-organised defence.
The JackJumpers' only losses in the previous five games were the one-point heartbreak in Perth on Friday night and a five-point loss to the New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome.
Their next match is on Saturday away to Illawarra Hawks before a Christmas Day return home against South East Melbourne Phoenix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.