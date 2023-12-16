The Examinersport
Hat-trick and five for Colgrave as Blues head into Sunday undefeated

Updated December 16 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 8:23pm
Mowbray batter Jason Snare was strong in the side's first game. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Riverside's Jack Colgrave ticked off two major cricketing milestones on Saturday with a hat-trick and five-wicket haul on day one of Cricket North's T20 competition.

