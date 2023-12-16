Hat-trick and five for Colgrave as Blues head into Sunday undefeated

Riverside's Jack Colgrave ticked off two major cricketing milestones on Saturday with a hat-trick and five-wicket haul on day one of Cricket North's T20 competition.
The Blues exited day one undefeated as Mowbray, Westbury and South Launceston joined them on the winners' list.
Mowbray opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over the reigning T20 champions.
Bowling first, they restricted South Launceston to 9-84 before making the runs three wickets down as Jason Snare (46 not out) commanded the chase.
For the Knights, middle-order batter Ethan Arnott top-scored with 18 as James Storay took 3-18 to lead a strong bowling performance by John Hayes (2-12), Jackson O'Toole (2-13), Ben Spinks (2-20) and Sam Artis.
Snare's 46 came off 57 balls with five fours, with South Launceston bowler Graham Donaldson bowling tidily for 1-10 off four.
Riverside's bowlers got off to a fast start, bowling the Shamrocks out for 79 before making the runs two wickets down for an eight-wicket victory.
Fresh off five wickets in second grade, Sol Scott took 3-13, Rob Eltringham 2-7 and Caleb Brewer 2-14 as only two Westbury batters (number nine Cooper Kedey and number 10 Kieren Hume) reached double figures.
Much like Mowbray's chase, the Blues' run-scoring was led by Eltringham's 54 off 51 balls as the other batters combined for 22.
Colgrave's efforts were the shining light as Riverside went two from two with a six-wicket win over Launceston.
He trapped Patrick Best on the pads, bowled close mate Archie Wilkinson and nicked off Lucas Boyden to keeper Pete New to claim his hat-trick before later bowling Charlie Taylor and Ed Faulkner.
The 21-year-old accountant finished with 5-14 off 3.5 overs and his side were in trouble at 2-8 until Ben Kidd (26) and Patrick Mackrell (17*) steadied things.
Lions captain Will Bennett took 2-15.
Westbury and Mowbray made the day's biggest totals but unfortunately for the Eagles, they fell 13 runs short in the chase.
Batting first, the Shamrocks made 7-166 as their top and middle order set the tone.
Oliver Wood made 45, Dean Thiesfield 37, Dan Murfet 35 and Joel Lloyd 21 to provide the bulk of the runs as Sam Artis finished with 3-20.
Coach John Hayes was strong in the chase with 54 off 45 but he couldn't find a partner until skipper Luke Scott came to the crease at eight and hit 45 off 20 balls.
Liam Ryan took 2-30 and captain Lloyd 2-40.
South Launceston kept themselves in the hunt for back-to-back T20 titles with a 34-run win over Launceston.
Batting first, the Knights made 3-129 off their 20 overs as Mackenzie Barker (38) and Nathan Philip (34* off 22) batted alongside a patient Jeremy Jackson (29 off 45).
Launceston skipper Bennett was the pick of the bowlers, taking 1-9 off four overs before opening the batting with Charlie Taylor.
The pair both made starts, Bennett 15 and Taylor 23 but unfortunately for the Lions, only Best (24) and Faulkner (12) joined the openers in double figures as they were dismissed for 95.
Jackson backed up his batting performance with 4-12 off four overs as Jackson Young (3-20) and Riley Donlon (2-17) also impressed in the win. South Launceston's home ground of NTCA 2 and Launceston Grammar host the five matches on Sunday.
