190 reasons to smile for Howe as Longford captain-coach goes big

Longford captain-coach Richard Howe had a day out against Legana, scoring 190 en route to a 146-run victory for the Tigers.
Smacking 19 fours and 12 sixes on the diminutive Legana Oval, Howe scored more than half of his team's total as they piled on a massive 4-341 - the TCL's biggest score of the year so far.
The runs came off just 128 balls, dismissed in the 36th over of the innings, caught by Oliver Hadley off the bowling of Amritpal Singh.
He produced some monster overs, smacking 29 off the bowling of Dylan Sharman in the 22nd, 22 off skipper Hayden Fenton in the 32nd, 19 off Jarrod Wells in the 27th and 17 off Hadley in the 29th.
Howe was not alone in his run-scoring escapades as fellow opener Matthew Hayward scored 55 off 42 balls and club stalwart Dion Blair notched an unbeaten 51 off 50 balls.
Howe and Blair combined for 185 for the third wicket before he was dismissed - one of two century stands after putting on 110 with Hayward.
Singh was the only Legana bowler to take multiple wickets, claiming 2-29 off four.
The Durhams had several batters make starts in the chase but the weight of runs proved too heavy, falling for 195.
The returning Alistair Worth backed up his 48 a month ago with 47 off just 30 balls, while Jarrod Dusautoy made 30 and Hadley 29.
Dusautoy was dismissed by premier league debutant Darcy Kitchin, who played his first game at just 14 years of age - taking 1-19 off four overs.
However, once again, the star of the show was Howe - taking 5-36 off eight overs to complete what was a perfect day for the Longford leader.
Evandale Panthers have gone into the Christmas break undefeated - getting the better of Perth by six wickets at home.
Perth reached 9-119 from their 40 overs but the Panthers were able to chase it down efficiently, passing the total in the 24th to produce their seventh win.
The Demons set a strong platform through openers Chris Collins (19) and skipper Mason Keane (25) but the loss of their second wicket sparked a collapse.
They lost 5-6 before Rizvy Rila (18) and Matthew Walton took it upon themselves to steady the ship and the lower order produced a solid fightback.
Number 10 Andrew Rigby finished with an unbeaten 19 off 27 balls as debutant Brad Plumridge was the pick of the Panthers' bowlers with 3-20 off seven alongside vice-captain Sam McLean's 2-16 off eight.
The Panthers lost Grant Davern in the first ball of the chase off the bowling off Jamie Rigby (2-23) but they recovered well through Jonty Manktelow (40), Nikhil Bhatkar (33) and Mark Cooper (26).
Twenty wickets fell as Hadspen and ACL met but it was the Chieftains that came away 107-run victors.
Stan Tyson had an impressive day out with 80 and 3-12, leading his new side to 185 before bowling the Bluebacks out for 78.
Only Nathan Balym (19) and 200-gamer Nick Price (12) joined Tyson in double figures as Cameron Martin took 3-26 for the visitors.
Unfortunately for the win-less Bluebacks, they only had two batters reach double figures in number six Ben Harris (30) and former coach Shaun Woods (21).
The rest of the batters made 14 between them, with extras accounting for the other 13.
Jayden Last finished with 3-18, while Riley Prewer was tidy for 2-3 off four overs with two maidens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.