The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

190 reasons to smile for Howe as Longford captain-coach goes big

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 16 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longford captain-coach Richard Howe was the star of the show for the Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford captain-coach Richard Howe was the star of the show for the Tigers on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Longford captain-coach Richard Howe had a day out against Legana, scoring 190 en route to a 146-run victory for the Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.