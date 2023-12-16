Longford start celebrating Christmas early with big victory

Both rinks were up from the start and Westbury tried to chase them down but weren't a match for the top side. Julian Frost was the only winning rink for Westbury
Round nine of Bowls North is the last before Christmas and what a great way to finish for Longford, Beauty Point, St Helens and Bass & Flinders with a win for all divisions.
A game against Westbury saw a huge win for Longford.
Mark Strochnetter came up against Daniel Burke, with a final score of 31-7. Not to be outdone though, Jarrod Howard defeated Les Watts 36-8.
Both rinks were up from the start and Westbury tried to chase them down but weren't a match for the top side. Julian Frost was the only winning rink for Westbury, getting over Chris Roach 22-17.
East Launceston got the full 12 points when they came up against Launceston.
Kane Walker got the biggest win of the day with a 27-18 finish over Adam Donohue, whereas the other games were a bit closer with Brett Avent getting up 21-16 against Trace Stewart, and an even closer finish for David Minns winning by just one shot over Kane Stewart.
Trevallyn had a handy win, defeating Kings Meadows by four points.
Just one rink, skipped by Kirsten Viney, recorded a convincing win, finishing up 29-10 against Shane Boden.
The other two Kings Meadows rinks did their best and with Nigel Pedley scoring 27-15 against Sean Alderson, and Shane Davern finishing 21-18 over Freddi McKay, it just wasn't enough to get them them the overall victory.
The final game between Bridport and Invermay was called off due to the heavy rain that came down in some areas of the state.
Looking at our clubs with big finishes, Beauty Point took home 10 points against Deloraine (68-51).
In division three, they faced Scottsdale and got the narrowest of wins with the final score 61-60.
In division five, Beauty Point also got a very narrow defeat of just one rink to take home eight points with the overall result being 58-57.
Longford's division two team headed to Trevallyn for a game that came down to the wire.
A final score of 65-64 meant that it was all up to the skips' final bowls to change the result.
John Spencer's rink made a last minute comeback with two sixes scored on the last few ends, this then leveled the scores overall and it came down to Spencer drawing the final shot which he did by a mere inch.
The other teams finished with division one also getting a win against Trevallyn (63-58, division four just getting over Cosgrove Park on one rink skipped by Madge Strochnetter 65-60, and division six got the win against Kings Meadows 68-52.
St Helens division four had a big win against North Launceston finishing 94-37 and taking away the 12 points, and their division two team got 10 points against Lilydale (76-54).
They may only have one division but Bass & Flinders beat Ravenswood 88-43.
Launceston v East Launceston: 51 - 66
Trevallyn v Kings Meadows: 62 - 58
Longford v Westbury: 84 - 37
Bridport v Invermay: washout
