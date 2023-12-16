'Beautiful people': Riverside newsagent receives big donation

A huge cash donation put smiles on the faces of Riverside News and Lotto staff this week.
A generous customer dropped between $400 and $500 into one of the Empty Stocking Appeal tins that sit on newsagent counters across Northern Tasmania.
Riverside News and Lotto owner Amanda Gibson said the spirit of generosity was exciting to be around.
"The girls were super excited," Mrs Gibson said.
"It's really exciting to know that even though most people I think are doing it tough one way or another, we're still digging deep and trying to help those less fortunate."
Mrs Gibson said the sum was one of the biggest cash donations she has seen in nearly eight years at the store.
"We're lucky we've got a great customer base and they're all really beautiful people," she said.
"We've also got the Rotary donation spot ... that's filling up really nicely with food donations and toys for kids as well, so it's really heartwarming to know that we live in such a great community that's so supportive.
"We just hope everybody has a really lovely Christmas."
Funds raised in the Empty Stocking Appeal are split evenly between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.
Donations can be made at participating newsagents, via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887), BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3), or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
