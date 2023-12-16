Petstock drive nearing $800k goal for unique Tasmanian non-profit

Petstock Launceston is nearing its fundraising goal of $800,000 for non-profit Riding for the Disabled (RDA).
Until December 24, the Petstock Foundation's Christmas Project is raising money to fund costly services for RDA, who give people with disabilities horse riding experiences.
Petstock Launceston manager Melony McRitchie said RDA provided great opportunities for people with disabilities, serious illness or instability at home.
"It gives them an opportunity to go out, hang around and ride horses and gain some confidence," Ms McRitchie said.
"It's just a great cause that we have to try to push so this year, that's who we're going for."
Petstock were around the $515,000 mark as of Saturday.
Ms McRitchie said patrons could donate by rounding up on their sales or purchasing a Christmas bauble in store.
"A lot of customers ask where the money is going and straight away it's a positive reaction when they hear who it's for."
Executive officer of RDA Tasmania, Claudia Nevah, said upkeep of the horses was a big expense.
"The funds raised will help us with buying hay, veterinary and dental costs, and just whatever the horses need really," Ms Nevah said.
Riding for the Disabled has been in Tasmania for 50 years and is 100 per cent volunteer operated.
"We provide equine programs for people with disabilities, mental health issues and anything in-between, from three years of age up to 80," Ms Nevah said.
"It's a form of physiotherapy but it's confidence building for a lot of riders ... motor skills, friendships and social skills are all incorporated in the program."
She said RDA unfortunately had a long waiting list due to a lack of volunteers.
"Volunteering just isn't done as much as it used to be, I don't know if it's increased cost of living pressure, but I've been in the organisation for 16 years and it's getting harder and harder to get volunteers," she said.
"We're very grateful for Petstock for supporting us, without donations we would find it very hard to operate.
"We're desperate for more volunteers; we run a training day at the start of February for people who may want to come and volunteer, that way we can get more people with disabilities into our program."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.