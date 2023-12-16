Kings face dethroning by royal subjects in Tasmanian NBL blockbuster

The JackJumpers will be looking for a third straight win against their 2022 grand final conquerors Sydney Kings when the teams square up in Hobart on Sunday.
Just 36 hours after an agonising one-point loss on the other side of the country, Scott Roth's team will be hoping for a successful home-coming in front of a full house at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Still sitting in second place following the loss in Perth, the JackJumpers face a pivotal period in their NBL finals push with Illawarra Hawks and South East Melbourne Phoenix to follow on December 23 and 25 respectively.
Roth remained philosophical following the 89-88 loss to Perth Wildcats on Friday night.
"It was exciting and I loved it but they made a few more plays down the stretch than we did," he said.
"That's basketball, I thought it was great to be in it and give them a lot of credit. We just didn't finish a few plays there at the end and the basketball gods sometimes reward you, and sometimes they don't."
Chasing a fourth straight win, Jordon Crawford (29 points) and Will Magnay (17 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) delivered massive performances but the team came up short as Wildcats' Tai Webster hit a critical late three to tie the scores up.
With 40 seconds to go, three-time MVP Bryce Cotton (28 points) put them in front with another from deep.Tasmania regained the lead thanks to Magnay, but two Cotton foul shots proved enough with Crawford's attempted three on the buzzer rimming out.
The JackJumpers had blown the game open with a 13-0 run early in the second period, including a pair of three-pointers to MVP fancy Milton Doyle on his return after the passing of his father.
Before Friday, the team had not lost since a five-point loss to the New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome.
Their record of 9-6 had them behind only runaway leaders Melbourne United who sat on 12-3 going into Saturday's match-up with Adelaide 36ers.
The basketball gods sometimes reward you, and sometimes they don't- JackJumpers coach Scott Roth
The Kings have won the last two NBL championships and appeared in three of the last four grand finals, but have twice lost to the JackJumpers this season, going down by eight and 10 points.
Roth's team have a clean bill of health but Kouat Noi remains unavailable for the Kings with a knee injury.
Crawford is topping the team stats with 18.93 points per game and 2.87 three-pointers per game.
Sydney are in fourth place with a record of 8-6.
Sunday's clash with the Kings in Hobart is at 2pm.
