Santa, reindeer flying 30m above Bass Highway in Launceston

If there's an award for Launceston's most spectacular Christmas display, we've already found the winner.
For the past few days, a life-size Santa, sleigh and four reindeers have been hovering 30 metres above the Bass Highway roundabout at Prospect.
The display has been hoisted into place by a crane, and is visible for some distance along the road.
This is the work of Trinity and Jack Pfeiffer.
"It's a good thing for the kids - and big kids as well," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"The amount of people that say 'we'll come back at night time' because we've got lights that shine the whole thing up."
Launceston residents may recognise the display from the Christmas parade earlier this month.
Back then, the reindeer and sleigh traversed the streets of Launceston in two halves, and was so well-loved it collected The Examiner's award, the mayor's award, and the people's choice award.
Mrs Pfeiffer said the display was an add-on Christmas piece for the family's national 'Dinner in the Sky' business, which, as the name implies, serves meals on a table 50 metres off the ground.
The display has not yet been part of a dinner, but has already delighted hundreds of families in Launceston.
"We just did the Christmas parade because we've got the stuff," Mrs Pfeiffer said.
"When everyone loved it at the Christmas parade I said 'Jack we've got to get it out again, it'll be fun'."
The crane has been donated by Mr Pfeiffer's family, while electrician and Bad Dad Orchestra frontman Jimi Steele rigged up the reindeers and sleigh with spotlights and LED lighting.
"We said 'how much do we owe you Jimi?' and he's like 'no I love Christmas, I'm happy to do it'," she said.
"So he gave his time and went and bought bits and pieces, it was so nice of him."
The display will remain in place until Christmas Day, weather permitting.
