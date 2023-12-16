Raiders find something to sing about with eagerly-awaited first win

Greater Northern Raiders' club song received a long-overdue airing as the club recorded its first victory of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League men's season on Saturday.
"We have not sung it a whole lot of times," admitted batsman Brayden DeVries.
"It's the GWS song with a few tweaks. It's actually a good song, we just don't get to sing it a lot. A few of the players struggled with the words a bit."
After a so-far winless one-day campaign, the side got off the mark in the Twenty20 format with a thumping nine-wicket win against South Hobart Sandy Bay at UTAS Stadium.
Bowling the Sharks out for 81 in 18 overs, the Raiders cantered home inside 12 overs.
Winning the toss and opting to bowl, Raiders produced an exceptional display in the field with all six bowlers taking wickets, led by Jono Chapman (2-8) and Kaidyn Apted (2-12).
The top six batters failed to reach double figures as the visitors were reduced to 6-29 before George Town's Gabe Bell salvaged some pride with an unbeaten 20.
The batters completed an excellent team performance as Miles Barnard made 28 off 23, Sam O'Mahony 32 not out and Aidan O'Connor 16 not out off 12 including two sixes.
"It was good to get the first win," added DeVries. "It just shows we can compete with these sides and did so convincingly. It's important for us and means we go forward with confidence.
"Our bowlers bowled well, we fielded well and just had the momentum.
"We started well with the ball and Aidan was very economical (1-7 off his four) but then our spinners also bowled really well and the wickets were shared around."
Hailing from Ulverstone, 19-year-old DeVries is among the Raiders' contingent travelling from the North-West for each match and said he is relishing his second season with the club.
"It's definitely challenging but that's what you want to improve. It's pretty amazing coming up against some of the big names like Sam Heazlett and Gabe Bell.
"I definitely feel I'm improving whenever I come up against the better players. As a group, our fielding standards need to be higher to compete with these teams and our bowlers need to bowl six good balls not just four or five when good batters can get on top."
Raiders were unable to complete a perfect day, falling 37 runs short against Lindisfarne in their second fixture.
George Town's Jarrod Freeman was a thorn in their side as he smashed 61 off 28 deliveries at a strike-rate of 217.85 in the visitors' big total of 5-193.
Captain Mac Wright also made 56, Charlie Wakim 32 and Will Sanders 20 not out as O'Mahony took 3-49.
Early ducks to O'Mahony and O'Connor hampered the Raiders' run chase but Barnard wasn't going anywhere, continuing an excellent day with the bat, rattling up an unbeaten 73 off 55 balls.
Captain Alistair Taylor hit the accelerator with his 44 off 29 including two sixes as DeVries also contributed 18 to a total of 6-156.
