New grants scheme to support Tasmania's built heritage sites

Owners of Tasmanian heritage listed properties can access a range of grants under the new Built Heritage Grants Scheme, announced by the state government on Saturday.
The $1 million investment announced is part of a wider $4.5 million program by the state government to help sustain and maintain built heritage properties.
Heritage Tasmania council member John Beswick said there was sometimes hesitation when it came to community members listing their properties as heritage.
"This [grant] will mean it will probably encourage some people that perhaps haven't wanted their property heritage listed to know that there are funds available to support the registration," Mr Beswick said.
"And it will help the people that currently have heritage listed properties to properly maintain those."
Funding is offered under two programs: Conservation and activation.
The conservation program offers grants up to $20,000, while the activation program offers larger grants up to $200,000 to support heritage property owners and skills development organisations.
Increasing skill development in Tasmania's building sector is a focus of the scheme, as the grants will support the state's built heritage conservation workforce.
Mr Beswick said not enough people were being trained in heritage building, and that the grants would encourage people to improve their skills in areas like stonemasonry or woodwork.
"Myself, I've been a builder all my career, and even though we build new houses, it's the really speciality areas that are required to restore the older homes," he said.
"People buy heritage properties because they probably love them, and sometimes when you buy something like that you don't realise the amount of work that's involved with it.
"To me, this grant will help people achieve what they want and it'll improve the quality of those homes."
Heritage Minister Nick Duigan said Tasmania's heritage was a "huge attractor" for the state.
"We understand that that one in four people who visit Tasmania do so in order to visit and experience our built heritage," Mr Duigan said.
"It's helping the people who own, live in and work within these buildings provide the maintenance that they need because they can be demanding."
Applications for the scheme can be made from 15 January 2024, while further grant rounds will be offered in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
