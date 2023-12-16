Residents upset over site of proposed Orthodox church in eastern suburb

Three domes, one standing 20 metres tall, will soon be built on the east side of Launceston, leaving some nearby residents concerned it will blot out their views of the city.
At the recommendation of planning officers, City of Launceston councillors endorsed the proposal to build a new Orthodox church at 29 Hillary Street, St Leonards.
Plans for the privately-owned place of worship feature three spires, one covered in gold plating and the tallest measuring 20.3 metres, 12 car parking spaces, and no church bells or organs.
Places of worship fall under the "community meeting and entertainment" category under planning legislation.
These are not explicitly permitted in residential-zoned land under the legislation, however, council planning officers said it was an "allowable" use.
This paved the way for the 20-metre dome, as it was a structural addition and did not increase the capacity of the building.
This gave councillor Danny Gibson pause as it could set a precedent, and he cast the only dissenting vote.
Multiple nearby residents objected to the proposal in writing - raising concerns about car parking and traffic particular - while some had their concerns aired at the council meeting by Allira Duncan.
Ms Duncan said the concerns did not come from the fact it was a church, rather that the dome would obstruct views of the city from nearby houses, which she her neighbours considered a selling point.
"It's 20 metres high," she said.
"Most of the houses in the area are three, 3.5 metres high. For myself, my neighbours and the majority of our estate area, this church will actually block our view.
"One of the reasons we've decided to build in the areas where we have is we have a beautiful view of Launceston, Norwood, Newstead. We can actually see the Gorge.
"We're quite concerned about the loss in value of our properties, plus, that view is a selling point."
Deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie said loss of value, or a view, was not something councillors could consider as they were not covered by planning legislation.
Cr Gibson said the project was undeniably "a little random" and unexpected for its future neighbours, and expressed concern it could open the door to other developments that seemed out of place.
"It almost creates its own rules, by nature of being acceptable in the discretionary use category," he said.
"If it's a church or if indeed it's a cinema or anything else that falls under that entertainment category, it could almost be as tall as you like. That's a problem."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.