Vaccine call as young woman fights for life after contracting rare infection

A young Northern Tasmanian woman is fighting for her life after contracting a rare bacterial infection.
The Department of Health said the woman is in a critical but stable condition after contracting invasive meningococcal disease - an illness caused by Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.
These are found naturally in about 10 per cent of the population, and invasive meningococcal disease occurs when bacteria spreads into the body from the back of the nose and throat.
An infection can cause fever, severe headaches, confusion, severe muscle pain, rashes, and in severe cases can lead to limb loss or death.
Babies with an infection may be unsettled, drowsy, pale and blotchy or not feed.
Director of Public Health, Dr Mark Veitch said this was the fifth case of invasive meningococcal disease detected in Tasmania in 2023.
He said Tasmanians of all ages should be aware of the symptoms as they often came on - and worsened -very quickly.
Dr Veitch said hospital staff were working to contact and treat any close contacts.
"Public Health Services thanks the woman's family and hospital clinicians for their help identifying contacts at this difficult time," Dr Veitch said.
"Contacts are provided with advice about meningococcal disease, and the closest contacts are prescribed antibiotics in case they have meningococcal bacteria in their throats."
The disease is preventable with vaccination, and protection against the five most-common strains is easily available.
Children aged 12-months-old and students in year 10 are routinely vaccinated against the A, C, W and Y strains through the free National Immunisation Program.
This has been credited with a large reduction in invasive meningococcal disease cases since 2018, with the average rate between two and four cases per year.
Vaccination against meningococcal B - the most common strain of bacteria and the one detected in the young woman - is also available for anybody older than six weeks old, but is not free in all cases.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children can be given the vaccine for free as they are at higher risk of infection.
Other members of the population, particularly those that may have impaired immune systems, laboratory workers and smokers are strongly advised to seek out the vaccine.
Dr Veitch said all Tasmanians should speak with a medical professional and ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
"I encourage Tasmanians to discuss meningococcal vaccination with their general practitioner, to check that they have received the vaccines they are eligible for, and to consider vaccines they may wish to purchase privately," he said.
"If you suspect you or someone you care for may have meningococcal disease, seek emergency medical care immediately."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.