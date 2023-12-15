The Examiner
Aurora says delay to 50,000 bills 'outside its control'

By Benjamin Seeder
December 15 2023 - 4:39pm
Aurora says the delay of 50,000 bills to customers was mainly caused by factors outside of its control. File picture
Aurora says the delay of 50,000 bills to customers was mainly caused by factors outside of its control. File picture

Aurora Energy says the problems that resulted in delays in the issue of 50,000 bills to Tasmanians this year were caused by problems outside its control, such as a backlog in meter readings by TasNetworks.

